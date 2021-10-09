Streamer ZeratoR Confirms Winning Over $ 1 Million After Twitch Hack

After the Twitch hack on Wednesday, October 6, the revenues of the platform’s main streamers, between 2019 and 2021, have been revealed. Montpellier ZeratoR, in 44th position, spoke on Twitter to confirm the figures, 1.44 million euros pocketed, and react to this controversy.

Twitch’s top 100 top-earning streamers revenue was revealed after the platform was hacked on Wednesday, October 6.

“We realized that data was exposed on the internet due to a configuration error on the Twitch server, which was exploited by a malicious third party,” explained the leader in video game streaming.

A download link for 125 gigabytes of stolen computer data was discovered on the anonymous 4Chan forum. The loot includes source code from Twitch, information about payments to content creators and a video game distribution service under development by Amazon Game Studios, according to trade press scouring the information.

44th highest paid streamer on Twitch

The name “ZeratoR” appeared in these “leaks” in 44th position of the streamers who pocketed the most money by Twitch: 1,440,221 €. The Montpellier resident, founder and organizer of the Z Event charity event, was quick to express himself on Twitter. “The figures in the table above are true. But beware, this is a turnover and not a profit. Which means that this money is not in the creator’s bank account”, The host, streamer and videographer reacted to his company, ZTProd.

I am not at all ashamed of that number. I have dedicated the last 10 years of my life to streaming and I have always had only one goal: To achieve what pleases me while making a living. I am fortunate that it is possible. ZeratoR, who is called Adrien Nougaret.



His earnings aren’t limited to Twitch. “When you support my channel, you support my events, my ideas, my studio, my graphic designers, my editors …”.

I have rarely received so many references and messages because we know that money fascinates in France, especially when it comes to a rather vague area than that of creators on the internet. Just look at the debate everyone had when Twitch changed their rules. THREAD: https://t.co/67Qo9RX2lf – ZeratoR (@ZeratoR) October 6, 2021

“I don’t want my words to be distorted”

He finally concluded his thread with an update on his tax situation. ZeratoR lives in Montpellier and pays his taxes well in France. “Unlike some streamers who are starting to earn too much for their taste to live here and escape to tax havens (Malta the most famous in our community), it is their choice and their vision of money / taxation but I will never be the case. I love my country / my family / my friends / my city too much and everything I have built here to move elsewhere “, did he declare.

France 3 Occitanie joined ZeratoR to discuss with him on this thread. He politely declined the offer. “Sorry, I am not responding to the media regarding this specific case. I have already said everything in my press release on Twitter and I do not want my words to be distorted. Next time!”.

“Streamers are going to be worried that their income will be made public, as they depend on donations from their fans,” commented James Chappell, co-founder of Digital Shadows, a cybersecurity company.