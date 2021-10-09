Stromae is finally back, at the Rock en Seine festival in 2022

MUSIC – It’s finally back. After eight years without a new album, Stromae will be back on stage in the summer of 2022, at the Domaine national de Saint-Cloud for the 18th edition of the Rock en Seine festival. A new opus should also arrive before the end of the year.

Already almost a decade of waiting for fans of the Belgian artist, who had confided this summer to Parisianhave recorded his next album for two months already in his studio, set up at his home. No precise date yet, because, as the daily indicated, a battle is raging between Sony and Universal to determine which of the two labels will distribute the sesame long awaited by the music world.





Stromae had hinted that he was preparing a new show, but in the United States, at the Coachella festival where he had already performed in 2015. The artist should sing again in the Californian desert for the 2022 edition in the spring. On the other hand, for sure, Stromae will make his comeback on stage on Sunday August 28, at the Rock en Seine festival, “his very first concert announced in France”, explains the organization of the festival to France Info.

But if he has not released anything since 2013, Stromae confided in November 2020 to Release, born ”never have really stopped music ”. Indeed, in 2017, Stromae signed a collaboration with Orelsan, and with Coldplay in 2019. He also provided artistic direction for clips for Yael Naïm or Billie Eillish. ”[Je] do [de la musique] every day, I work with and for others ”, he had delivered to Release.

After a two-year world tour, Stromae announced that he was withdrawing from the music scene due to extreme fatigue, a bad reaction to antimalarial treatment and burnout. The singer is much better today thanks to the support of his relatives.

