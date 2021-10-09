Stromae on display at festivals in 2022, after six years of absence, the return of the Belgian artist is accelerating

The interpreter ofThen we dance, Papaoutai Where Awesome is announced at the next edition of the Rock en Seine festival, scheduled for the last weekend of August 2022.

Six years that we expected. Stromae, who retired from the music circuit at the end of 2015, physically and mentally exhausted by two years of uninterrupted touring, is in the starting blocks. Two festivals have already announced the presence of the Belgian singer during their next edition. These are Rock en Seine (Ile-de-France) and the Belgian festival Les Ardentes (Liège).

This announcement may be followed by a few others according to Le Parisien, but Stromae is planning a “light” tour from next year. The artist appeared in collaboration with the rapper Orelsan on the title “The rain” in 2018 could strike a big blow by making his big comeback on the stage most coveted of the stars, that of the Californian festival Coachella in April.

Announcements which undoubtedly coincide with the imminent arrival of a new album. Even if we still know very little about the successor of Racine Carrée (2013). Neither its title, nor its content, nor its release date. But according to Le Parisien, the disc would have been recorded at home where he had the new “studio of his dreams” built.