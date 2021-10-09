Student in wheelchair attacks SNCF after having to urinate on train

The 30-year-old cannot access the toilets when traveling and attacks the railway company for “discrimination”.

Every time he takes the train, he lives his journey like hell. For this reason, Kévin Fermine, a 30-year-old student, suffering from a handicap which forces him to circulate in a wheelchair, attacks the SNCF. And it is after all these trips lived in “inhuman” conditions, according to him, that he denounces the “discrimination” that he lives. In 2018, by wanting to force the SNCF to facilitate access to people with disabilities, Kévin was dismissed by the courts, reported France Bleu, but the case had been referred to the Bordeaux Court of Appeal.

The audience was held this Friday, October 8, according to our colleagues, and the young man once again recalled how complicated it was for him to take the train because he was traveling in “unworthy” conditions. Stressing that he is always placed next to luggage, in the middle of an aisle, he also admits that people have to “step over” and has the feeling of being “an obstacle”. “When you cannot access the toilet on a journey of more than five hours, and be forced to urinate on it, it is degrading for the human being,” he says.





“No legal obligations”

A feeling shared by his lawyer for whom the journey of a disabled person, “it is the cross and the banner”. Besides access to the train bar, it is the toilets that pose a problem: “No wheelchair, as they exist in the trade, (…)

