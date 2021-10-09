Superheroes are back in New York after a year of pandemic

Wizards, superheroes, sorceresses, aliens. On October 7, they all met in New York, for the first edition of Comic Con since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The cosplaying, the fancy dress with my friends, the fact of coming here in a group all that I missed!” Exclaims Andrea Pellot, a 20-year-old waitress disguised as a manga character. Around her, Wonder Woman, Spider-man, or Mr. Spock stroll quietly in the corridors of the Jarvis Center where this convention has been held since 2006. One of the most popular with fans of geek culture.





A return almost to normal

Among cosplayers, if everyone had obviously polished their costume down to the smallest detail, one element was essential this year: the mask. A barrier ? Rather the opportunity to redouble creativity by making it a real fashion accessory. “It’s so good to be there! Even with the masks! This one went with my character, because he wears a metal mask. And then I have another one here, which I found on an online site for 10 dollars ”, laughs Keown Kaney, social worker of 27 years, obviously very fan of the manga Dragon Ball.