Surprise! Britney Spears’ family and fiance Sam Asghari are growing

Sam Asghari gave Britney Spears a big surprise, as he revealed on his Instagram account this Friday, October 8.

The start of a new life. On September 29, the Los Angeles court officially lifted the guardianship that Jamie Spears had exercised over his daughter for 13 years now. A victory forBritney spears who claimed his freedom for several months and who hoped to be able to return to a normal life. During this painful ordeal, she was able to count on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. He did not stop supporting her publicly and did not hesitate to defend her if necessary. While everything seems to be going for the best, he wanted to give her a big surprise, as he revealed on his Instagram account this Friday, October 8. So it is with Porsha, a doberman, that he posed. “I surprised my fiancee by bringing her a new member of the family“, he wrote in caption with the hashtag # Maisonensafe. In the comments, Internet users quickly expressed their joy.”I’m so happy for Britney” or “Britney has a good man in her life“, can we read. Touching messages which must have pleased the couple.

She enjoys life. Since regaining her freedom, Britney Spears has been a fulfilled woman. Very happy in her daily life, she recently appealed to her subscribers. As she was enjoying a well-deserved vacation in French Polynesia, she had a very important question for them. In a video published on October 4, we could see her in the company of her fiancé. “We have a problem … a very big problem“, first entrusted the singer before explaining:”We don’t know if we should get married in Italy, Greece, Australia or New York“. Subsequently, we can hear Sam Asghari say:”Why don’t you ask your fans?“. To which Britney Spears replies:”I should ask them, it’s a good idea“. In the caption, she had therefore asked the question:”Where should we get married?In the comments, Internet users, delighted to be able to take part in such a decision, had quickly given their opinion. It remains to be seen which destination the two lovers will prefer to celebrate their wedding.

Britney Spears: how does she take advantage of her freedom?

After passing by 13 years old under the tutelage of his father, Britney Spears can now do whatever she wants. However, the singer claimed that she should first focus on her “healingWell surrounded, she explained to her subscribers: “My loved ones understand that I have to take the time to slow down and breathe. It is only through self-love that I can pray … love … and support others in return”, she had specified. If the 39-year-old artist can rejoice at this new stage, she must however wait mid-November to find out if the establishment of a guardianship is necessary. Today, she enjoys this freedom she dreamed of so much.

