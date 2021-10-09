Surprising information: Only 17 countries have a GDP greater than the capitalization of Bitcoin

Bitcoin has a market capitalization greater than the gross domestic product (GDP) of most countries around the world. This month it broke the $ 1 trillion mark. Only a few states stand out with a GDP above this figure.

In this sense, the capitalization of bitcoin far exceeds the GDP of almost all European countries, such as Denmark, Norway, Ireland and Austria.

In some European territories, it has even tripled its value, as is the case in Portugal and the Czech Republic. In other places like Central America and Venezuela, the capitalization of bitcoin exceeds the GDP by more than 2000% and this figure is even much higher in Africa.





Only 17 countries have a GDP greater than the capitalization of bitcoin

The only countries that maintain a GDP greater than the capitalization of bitcoin are 17, which can be seen in blue on the map published by Europa Press. These are, in descending order, the United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, India, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Russia, l ‘Australia, Brazil, Spain and Mexico.

However, it should be noted that only two of these countries represent less than a double-digit percentage of GDP. These are the economic powers that are the United States, which represents only 3% of the capitalization of bitcoin, and China with 5%. The other 15 countries mentioned represent 16% to 72% of bitcoin’s capitalization.

If we exclude these 17 countries, bitcoin has managed to exceed the GDP of all countries in the world thanks to its market capitalization. This is an important milestone that gives investors confidence and continues to position it as the strongest cryptocurrency in the long run.