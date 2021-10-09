Taliban urge US not to ‘destabilize’ their government

The Taliban urged the United States not to “destabilize“Their government in Kabul, during the first direct talks between the Americans and the Taliban since Washington’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban Foreign Minister said this Saturday in Doha.

“We made it clear to them that trying to destabilize the government in Afghanistan is not good for anyoneAmir Khan Muttaqi told the Afghan news agency Bakhtar. “Good relations with Afghanistan benefit everyone. Nothing should be done to weaken the current government in Afghanistan, which could cause problems for the people“, He said in a recorded statement, translated by AFP.

The remarks come on the first of two days of talks between the Taliban and a US delegation in Qatar, led by US State Department Deputy Special Representative Tom West and US Agency for International Development Head Sarah Charles. The United States has not yet commented on the Taliban minister’s comments. The Taliban seized power in August in Afghanistan as the United States retreated from the country into chaos after 20 years of occupation.