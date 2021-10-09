More

    Taliban urge US not to ‘destabilize’ their government

    NewsWorld


    The Taliban urged the United States not to “destabilize“Their government in Kabul, during the first direct talks between the Americans and the Taliban since Washington’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban Foreign Minister said this Saturday in Doha.

    Read alsoHas the Taliban changed?


    We made it clear to them that trying to destabilize the government in Afghanistan is not good for anyoneAmir Khan Muttaqi told the Afghan news agency Bakhtar. “Good relations with Afghanistan benefit everyone. Nothing should be done to weaken the current government in Afghanistan, which could cause problems for the people“, He said in a recorded statement, translated by AFP.

    The remarks come on the first of two days of talks between the Taliban and a US delegation in Qatar, led by US State Department Deputy Special Representative Tom West and US Agency for International Development Head Sarah Charles. The United States has not yet commented on the Taliban minister’s comments. The Taliban seized power in August in Afghanistan as the United States retreated from the country into chaos after 20 years of occupation.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCyril Hanouna appears bald on Twitter and panics his fans!
    Next articleGérald Darmanin demands from London the promised money and a treaty

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC