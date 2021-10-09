teenager kills his father with a bullet in the head

A 13-year-old teenager was indicted and remanded in custody this Saturday in Nancy for “murder on ascendant“After having killed his father with a bullet in the head, announced this Saturday the public prosecutor of this city.

Read alsoSeine-Saint-Denis: a man indicted and imprisoned for a murder in the street

The facts took place Thursday at the home of this family of five children, François Pérain said in a statement. It was the mother, 33 years old as the victim, who raised the alert, according to the same source. Between life and death, this man from Kosovo died in hospital the same day, said François Pérain.





The wife, who first gave the police “confused explanations evoking an argument with her husband and the role played by one of her sons», Had ended up explaining in police custody that his eldest, 13 years old, was the author of the shooting. Comments confirmed by his 7-year-old daughter “who had also attended the scene“, According to the prosecutor. The young alleged perpetrator, who had hidden the weapon in a bush near the family home, had fled with one of his 12-year-old brothers. The two young people finally surrendered to the police on Friday morning.

“Either at close range or at close range“

According to the statements of the mother and her two sons, “the victim allegedly drank a lot of alcohol and was particularly aggressive towards his wife»And would have hit her, says François Pérain. The doctor who examined her, however, found no trace of physical violence, according to the same source. According to these testimonies, the teenager seized the collector’s weapon of his father which was “in the parental room“And took”a bullet concealed under his mother’s clothes», Explains François Pérain.

He then gave a “blank gun“, Which also belonged to the father, to his brother so that he”can defend him if ‘the bullet didn’t come out of the gun and his father got angry’», Reports the prosecutor. The teenager then entered the kitchen where his father was sitting and shot him in the temple with a gun.either at close range or at close range (very short distance)“. The siblings’ children were provisionally placed and a children’s judge was called upon to monitor the educational situation of the minors, indicates François Pérain.