teenager kills his father with a bullet in the head

A 13-year-old teenager was indicted and remanded in custody this Saturday in Nancy for “murder on the ascendant” after having killed his father with a bullet in the head, announced this Saturday the public prosecutor, François Pérain . The facts took place Thursday at the home of this family of five children. It was the mother, aged 33 as the victim, who sounded the alarm. Between life and death, the victim, from Kosovo, died in hospital the same day.

The wife, who first gave the police “confused explanations evoking an argument with her husband and the role played by one of her sons”, ended up explaining in police custody that her eldest, aged 13 years, is the author of the shooting. Comments confirmed by his 7-year-old daughter “who also attended the scene”, according to the prosecutor.





The teenager seized the weapon of collection of his father which was “in the parental room” and took “a bullet concealed under the clothes of his mother”, detailed the magistrate. He then gave a “blank pistol”, which also belonged to the father, to his brother so that he “could defend him if ‘the bullet didn’t come out of the gun and his father got angry’,” reported the prosecutor.

A violent father?

The teenager then entered the kitchen where his father was sitting and shot him in the temple “either at close range or at close range (very close range)”. The young alleged perpetrator then hid the gun in a bush near the family home and then fled with one of his 12-year-old brothers. The two young people finally surrendered to the police on Friday morning.

According to the statements of the mother and her two sons, “the victim would have drunk a lot of alcohol and would have been particularly aggressive towards his wife” and would have hit her, said François Pérain, specifying that the doctor who l However, she examined did not find any evidence of physical violence.

The siblings’ children were provisionally placed and a children’s judge was called upon to monitor the educational situation of the minors.