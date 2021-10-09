ten injured in a drone attack on an airport

A drone attack attributed to the Houthi rebels in Yemen left ten injured Friday evening at Jazan airport in southern Saudi Arabia, official Saudi media reported on Saturday.

Read alsoYemen threatened with implosion after seven years of war

The powerful Gulf state has intervened in Yemen since 2015 where it leads a military coalition supporting loyalist forces in the internationally recognized government against rebels close to Iran. The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on the neighboring kingdom in recent months. “The hostile attack was carried out with a trapped drone and injured ten civilians, including travelers and airport workers“, Announced the coalition, quoted by the official Saudi press agency SPA. This announcement adds to the toll of five injured people announced during the night from Friday to Saturday.

Four workers were injured on Wednesday after the coalition intercepted a drone loaded with explosives targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport, located more than 200 km north of Jazan, according to the country’s state media. On August 31, the same airport had already been hit by a drone, injuring eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft.

The Houthis are stepping up their attacks on Saudi Arabia, as the latter has carried out airstrikes around Marib, the last loyalist stronghold in northern Yemen that the rebels are trying to wrest from.





The Houthis already control most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa since 2014. Its capture triggered the war that devastated Yemen, which has since been plunged into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.

The United States’ envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, on Friday embarked on a new regional tour which will take him in particular to Saudi Arabia, with the aim of achieving a “peaceful conflict resolution“.

On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council refused to extend the mandate of the 2017 panel of experts to investigate human rights violations in Yemen. This is the first time that the Council has rejected a draft resolution since its creation in 2006, according to a spokesperson based in Geneva (Switzerland). NGOs have accused Saudi Arabia of having done everything to obtain this rejection.

Read alsoYemen: “The independence of the South remains our strategic objective“

In 2019, this group of experts accused the parties to the conflict of having committed a “multitude of war crimesIn Yemen.

To see also – Yemen: government forces and Houthi rebels clash in Marib for control of oil-rich area