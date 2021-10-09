Tep-IRM, a unique medical imaging device in the Grand-Est region

In this month of pink October dedicated to the fight against breast cancer, the Strasbourg cancer institute has just acquired new equipment: a Tep-MRI. This new state-of-the-art tool allows two exams to be performed in a single session. #IlsOntLaSolution

It is a device still little known to the medical world. There are only 200 in the world since it was first marketed ten years ago. In France, only six hospitals have it, including the Strasbourg cancer institute. It is the first hospital establishment in Grand Est to offer this innovative technology which allows two examinations to be carried out during a single imaging session at the same time: a classic MRI and Tep which relates to nuclear medicine.

“This technology really makes it possible to shorten examination times. There is also a balance with the quality of the images that will be able to come out. We will typically be able to detect lesions that are much smaller than what we could detect. with previous technologies “, explains Thomas Lavirotte, director of strategic accounts at General Electric. A breakthrough that will bring more comfort to people with cancer.

A precision tool that also saves time, thanks to the combination of these two technologies. Some patients with suspected cancer can be informed immediately. This device is currently used for neurological pathologies and for brain tumor detections to operate with precision but also to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments.

New equipment also suitable for epilepsy. Further developments are planned for breast and prostate cancer. In one year, 2,500 patients could benefit from this cutting-edge imaging.