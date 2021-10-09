Tesla celebrates its new Berlin factory, despite controversy

Operation seduction near Berlin: the manufacturer Tesla welcomes several thousand people on Saturday to celebrate its German “giga-factory”, with a ceremony that looks like an inauguration, while the company has still not received a building permit and that some residents oppose the project.

From 10:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. GMT), participants were transported by special shuttles to Grünheide, forming long queues to access the group’s first European factory, in front of which dozens of white marquees, a Ferris wheel and rides have been installed.

“I wanted to take a look. Tesla is a super innovative car manufacturer,” Dominique, a 25-year-old engineer from the region, told AFP.

On the program: electro music concert, factory tour and vegetarian “food trucks”, for a day that the American group wants just like Berlin, European capital of the party.

“The party of the gigantic factory in Berlin is today!”, Rejoiced on Twitter the emblematic boss of the group Elon Musk, who will be present.

– “No date” –

Through these “open doors”, the American manufacturer wants to show its white paw to the inhabitants, after several months of controversy having enamelled the site.

Tesla has indeed benefited from an exceptional and controversial prior authorization procedure, which allowed it to start work in 2019, even before receiving a building permit.

However, no final approval has since been issued by the local authorities, who are still assessing the impact of the plant on the environment, even though the work is almost completed.

This exceptional regime – and the gruesque situation that ensues from it – has aroused the anger of some residents, worried about an attack on water resources and on the region’s biodiversity.

“Stop Tesla”, “the water and the forest are not for private profit”: some local residents gathered on Saturday morning about a hundred meters from the factory to express their rejection of the project.





“It is incredible to be able to build such a factory without authorization!”, Indignant Gurdrun Lübeck, local activist of 69 years.

Demonstrations, legal action, open letters … opponents, supported by associations, have mobilized in recent months to delay the project.

Last year, justice even forced Tesla to suspend its construction site because of the risk of destruction of natural habitat of protected species of lizards and snakes.

A public consultation, planned as part of the procedure for obtaining the permit, is open until October 14.

No definitive authorization should be granted, which is essential for the plant to start production.

“No date has yet been set” to issue this authorization, assured AFP the Ministry of the Environment of Brandenburg, the region where the plant is located.

– Delays –

Among the guests at the party, for most of the inhabitants of the region, we do not find only the unconditional support of the company.

“I am a critic, in a way. There are not enough roads, space, for such a factory here,” said Marlen Winkler, 35.

The plant, announced with great fanfare in November 2019, is located in Grünheide, on the outskirts of Berlin, and will cover 300 hectares, producing 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

But many fear the insufficient infrastructure to accommodate such a facility in this former region of East Germany.

The factory must in any case benefit from the latest technologies, including “the largest molding machine for spare parts in the world”, notes Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, automotive expert and director of the German institute Center Automotive Research.

“This will significantly reduce production costs and make products of better quality,” he said.

Elon Musk also plans to build “the world’s largest battery factory” there.

The group will have to dismantle the plant at its own expense if no building permit is issued.

An outcome deemed “improbable” by Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, because of the “political support” for the project. “All political parties are in favor,” recalls the expert.

But “edifice modifications” could be requested, delaying the opening. This, initially scheduled for July, has already been postponed to the end of 2021 / beginning of 2022.