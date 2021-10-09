Tesla opens the doors of its European Gigafactory in Berlin

This Saturday, the Californian manufacturer is organizing its “Giga Fest” on the almost completed construction site of its Berlin plant, which will produce vehicles and batteries for European customers. Elon Musk is expected to be present for the occasion.

Tesla fans or simply curious, they will be numerous this Saturday to go to the “Giga Fest”, the open house organized by the Californian manufacturer on the site of its brand new factory in Berlin. A factory intended initially to assemble the Model Y SUV for European customers, and potentially secondly for Model 3, these two vehicles being assembled on the same platform. In total, the site’s production capacity is announced at 500,000 units per year, which will strengthen Tesla’s ambitions in terms of sales.

The future largest battery factory in the world

After many twists and turns, however, the work is still in progress but the start of production is still scheduled for the end of the year. This day remains the opportunity for the inhabitants of the region to discover this project which has caused much ink to flow across the Rhine, between appeals from environmentalists and exits of Elon Musk against the German administration, considered too brutal by the great boss. This inauguration should also give birth to what could establish itself as the largest battery factory in the world.





The annual capacity, announced at 100 gigawatt hours (GWh), could indeed reach 250 GWh, had indicated Elon Musk at the end of 2020. The boss of Tesla should also be present during this open day, except last minute change in his agenda.

Between 5,000 and 9,000 visitors expected

“You will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes during a factory tour, visit stands on site, participate in various activities and ride in the Model Y, our latest electric car to arrive in Europe,” explained the site. official event, which offered to register since mid-September.

A video filmed by a drone showed the progress of the site on October 1, including what would be the road intended for the straight-line acceleration tests of the Model Y, a classic of Tesla events.

According to the health restrictions currently in force, between 5,000 and 9,000 visitors are expected, notes the Teslarati site.

With as many participants planned, the local police have planned a special device to limit traffic jams when approaching the site, located east of Berlin, in the municipality of Grünheide.