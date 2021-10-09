TEST Life is Strange: True Colors, a title that made us see all the colors

The license will forever remain the baby of Dontnod Entertainment, but it’s good at Deck Nine Games, responsible for the prequel Before the Storm, that we find a Life is Strange: True Colors. In line with the previous canonical episodes, it is with a new cast, but still in the same vast universe, that we will live a narrative adventure against a backdrop of emotion and super-power.

The fact of returning several times to the same places and above all of often meeting certain characters again promotes attachment.

The gift ofAlex chen, it is also the source of some of his misfortunes: it allows him to read people’s emotions. Tormented by her difficult family background, she goes to join her brother in the isolated village of Haven Springs after several years in the home, to reconnect with Gabe and get off to a good start. But once the discovery of this pleasant rural and mountain community has passed, the secrets that surround it will disturb the young woman’s return to the right path.

It is therefore a more sedentary adventure that awaits us, with repeated visits to the apartment ofAlex and the central street of the village, giving access to a vinyl store, a cozy bar or a CBD. The fact of returning several times to the same places and especially of often meeting certain characters again promotes attachment, even if all the protagonists do not have the same sympathy capital. Alex, Gabe and Steph stand out, so much so that the choice of romance between two of our comrades seems a little biased.

True Colors also suffers from the same syndrome as its predecessors, namely that our many choices only result from weak narrative differences. The general architecture remains broadly the same for all players, and the branches are quite easy to guess, perhaps even more than in the past. The apparent freedom, however, serves the immersion: some sometimes very minor sub-stories can be partially or totally missed, forcing the player to take his time and explore as much as possible. Haven Springs.

the gameplay also remains very close to previous adventures, with few other things to do other than move around and chat. All the phases that change a little become even more interesting, from one passage to the approach RPG as nice as it is simplistic to usable arcade machines. The experience remains very fluid, however, with exploration phases and dynamic dialogues, even if this slight problem of rhythm in the dialogues persists, with sometimes exchanges that lack a bit of reactivity and break the charm a little.

Our main regret comes from what could have been the best asset of True Colors, which is the ability to read other people’s feelings., and especially the thoughts associated with them. Already, because the reading grid is limited, with only anger, fear, worry and joy to be detected, simply by pressing a dedicated button. Then, because the emotions read are rarely surprising, even if the few contradictions that we are going to detect will mechanically be at the heart of the scenario. And finally, precisely, because all that donation remains only a minor part of the story : whether at the level of the journey or the evolution of the personality ofAlex, the outlines would not have been so different if she hadn’t had this power.

Music is everywhere.

The twists and turns against the backdrop of a plot, citizens with a heavy past and family drama still do the trick, even if the grand finale would have benefited from being more original, perhaps precisely by playing more the card of the fantastic, put too aside, and by making more use of the choices of the player. The fact of having taken out the title of a block while keeping the chaptering in the form of episodes allows otherwise to consume ten hours of play at our pace, a good idea.





Finally, music would have almost more place in the game than this famous gift. From intoxicating rest sequences to records sent by the local radio host to fraternal discussions and even a concert, music is everywhere, between original compositions partly signed by Angus & Julia Stone and classics (special mention to Thank you of Dido who almost managed to bring us to tears). If you are sensitive to the fourth art, this is necessarily an extra point.

The title also makes coffee technically, once again comparing it to its predecessors and accepting its status as a “simple” narrative game. While a little rigid and subject to rare excusable bugs, it offers believable facial animations (especially in English) and polished staging, coupled with a pleasant North American-inspired artistic direction and a general aesthetic that deliberately does not seek photorealism.

The passing of the baton between Dontnod and Deck Nine is therefore successful, but the new studio has unfortunately failed to transcend the codes of the franchise, especially with its gameplay very wise. Life is Strange: True Colors delivers a human and endearing adventure, carried by the sympathy capital of Haven Springs and its inhabitants. The narrative and playful underuse of the power ofAlex and a little too classic twists, however, prevents this episode from surpassing its predecessors and from being truly memorable, despite its many original or touching passages, its cheerful musical atmosphere and its very correct technical copy.



Most A more sedentary and human adventure …

Some very endearing characters

The pleasant omnipresence of music, in all its forms

Technically and aesthetically more vibrant than the previous shutters The lessers … and sometimes a little too down to earth

Reading emotions underused

The game mechanics still sketchy