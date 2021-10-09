TFC 4-2 Pau: The scores of Toulouse

After the victory of TFC against Pau (4-2), discover the marks awarded by the editorial staff of the site LesViolets.Com to Toulouse players …

Isak Petterson (4/10) : Two goals conceded, but no decisive saves. Ball catches not always reassuring, risky aerial exits and a slide in front of Essende who almost took advantage of it. However, a good kicking game to note.

Rasmus Nicolaisen (6/10) : Very present in the duel on the passing times, he well contained the opposing assaults during almost all of the meeting. “Almost” because on the second Pau goal he did not speak with Logan Costa and in the end neither of them intervened. But a good performance!

Logan Costa (6/10) : The same analysis as for his teammate. He delivered a good performance, but he poorly analyzes the situation on the opposing second goal.

Moussa Diarra (6/10) : He spent a lot of energy on his side. During the first part of the first act he was above his opposite and delivered good balls when he was at the forefront. Be careful with the marking, however, because it is he who is loose Boto on the corner leading to the reduction in Pau’s score.

Bafodé Diakité (6/10) : A good performance on his right side! Percussion, duels won, and the desire to go forward. However, he lowered his foot like the team after the second purple goal. It is he who is behind the center bringing the second opposing goal.





Branco van den Boomen (6/10) : As usual, very good balls distilled in the intervals, and good set pieces. He was placed in 6, and he swapped well with Mvoué and Dejaegere. Replaced at half-time by Spierings.

Brecht Dejaegere (6/10) : A good match with desire and quality. Missing just the last gesture that will make the difference!

Steve Mvoué (7/10) : Lots of balls hit and quality on everything he has undertaken. He scored the first goal in fox surfaces, and it was he who found Ngoumou during Toulouse’s last goal. A good match from him!

Nathan Ngoumou (9/10) : Two assists, a penalty caused, a center leading to Steve Mvoué’s first goal, generosity. What more do you want to say? We are close to the perfect match.

Rhys Healey (8/10) : He released a strange match. Strange, because he seemed inside a good part of his meeting, but he ends with a hat-trick. And to score, that’s what we ask! A good omen before next Saturday against Auxerre!

Rafael Ratao (6/10) : Good catches of balls, two occasions stopped by Olliero. He tried a lot, but failed to conclude. In any case, he got along well with his two teammates in attack.