That’s it, the tablets are making their big comeback, but for how long?

After allowing itself to wither for several years, the tablet market is making a strong comeback and attracting greater interest from brands other than Apple or Samsung. A nice comeback, but it’s not guaranteed to last very long.

” I don’t really see the point “. This kind of sentences were legion at the release of the very first iPad in 2010. Yet Apple has never let go and has managed to impose its slates as a common product of everyday life. However, if we omit the apple brand for which everything seemed to be going well, the tablet market has seen a long journey through the desert.

Users just weren’t showing overwhelming interest. However, recently, the situation seems to change for the tablets, the sector is livening up a little more than in the past. We think in particular of the attractive Xiaomi Pad 5 which was launched quite recently, almost stealing the show from the iPad mini 6 (2021). Even Samsung, whose products have often been considered the best alternatives to iPads, has attempted an interesting offensive: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE seeks to please with its high-end features without charging the same prices as the premium segment.

So can we expect tablets to become fashionable? Here is why we can answer this question in the affirmative, but with small reservations.

The shelves are coming back to life

To justify the strategic interest of the launch of its Nokia T20 tablet, HMD has put forward a report from IDC. The latter says that the second quarter of 2020 saw the slate market return to growth for the first time since 2014. After six gloomy years, commercial apathy gives way to thinning.

As an indication, know that the firm Counterpoint shares similar observations for the first quarter of 2021, citing a 53% increase in deliveries of tablets compared to the same period the previous year – with a still very comfortable market share of 37% for the leader Apple (against 20% for Samsung, 2nd).

The appeal of tablets is therefore picking up steam, but is it here to stay?

The Covid effect

Before knowing if the growth of the tablet sector can be sustained over time, it is necessary to fully understand the factor that allowed a boost of the sector. When the Covid-19 crisis was in full swing in 2020 – a year that we lived at the rate of lockdowns and curfews – several tech products performed well. Many people sought to equip themselves to be able to work and have more peace of mind at home. Tablets have succeeded in exploiting this niche as demonstrated by the statistics mentioned above.





Counterpoint explains that “major tablet manufacturers increased production and shipments in 2020 to meet increased demand“. The firm also writes that Apple and Samsung “appear to have benefited from less competition in this growing market. Many players in the tablet industry had previously reduced or closed their activities[…] “.

The ambitions displayed by Xiaomi – already number 2 worldwide on smartphones – in the tablet market tend to prove that the competition will become much more fierce from now on.

Bright days for tablets, really?

The hardest period of the crisis caused by the pandemic seems to be behind us as our societies get used (more or less) to live with the health pass. In this regard, it is not incongruous to imagine that demand will start to fall again. As people are less confined at home, they may seek less to equip themselves. Moreover, from a marketing point of view, creating this need risks being a challenge for brands. Innovations seem more difficult to bring and showcase on tablets than on smartphones, for example.

To praise the merits of a smartphone, a manufacturer will often highlight its camera. On a tablet, this is a very anecdotal criterion – as long as the front camera ensures sufficient quality for video calls. Apart from pro or semi-pro models, slates do not necessarily have an interest in seeking the most extreme power since a very large part of consumers essentially want a comfortable device for their SVoD series and films.

Autonomy, as long as it remains correct, will probably not be the most decisive criterion either.a priorisince we tend to mainly use tablets at home or in places equipped with outlets. It is indeed not common to take this type of product on board for an evening at the bar or during hikes.

The brands will therefore certainly bet on the quality of the screen and software optimizations to encourage the purchase. In the first case, the industry already offers high performance tiles at reasonable prices. While there is still room for improvement, many users are certainly very satisfied with the display quality of their recent tablets. In the second, each consumer can expect at least two to three years of updates not to see their device fall behind.

All these elements give reason to imagine that users will not renew their tablets as quickly as smartphones – and that’s good for the environment, by the way.

Utopia?

Therefore, it might make more sense for the majority of brands not to try to launch a new tablet every year. Let’s take the example of Xiaomi. Its Pad 5 already has strong value for money arguments to sell like hot cakes. It therefore has the potential to record good sales for a long enough period and avoid the brand having to rush next year on the release of a possible Pad 6. It would therefore have time to bring real big novelties compared to the previous generation.

Admittedly, this is undoubtedly a utopian proposition in view of the frenzy of the tech market and the economic models of companies. However, the problem remains real: the recovery of the tablet market may still be only an enchanted parenthesis. To perpetuate the return to form of this sector, it must undoubtedly be approached with a different approach from those of smartphones.