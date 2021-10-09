The advance of the Apple A15, tuning his guitar via Google and Samsung rubs their hands

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what stood out on Friday, October 8, when the Apple 15 Bionic chip dominates the competition, you can tune your guitar with a simple Google search and the chip shortage is making Samsung big bucks. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

Why the Apple A15 processor in the iPhone 13 outperforms all of its Android competitors

To better understand the power of the Apple A15 Bionic chip, AnandTech carried out extensive tests which resulted in the following results: the group’s processor provides high performance, all with moderate consumption. So much so that it outclasses the competition by 62% according to the results obtained.

With a simple Google search, you can now tune your guitar

If you want to tune your guitar without a tuner and without downloading an app, you can now appeal to Google by typing “Google tuner” in your search bar. This function is also available on a PC with a microphone, the use of which must be authorized, logically.





Shortage of chips: on the financial level Samsung is rubbing its hands

The shortage of chips, although complex to manage for a large majority of the players in the tech, favors others. Samsung took advantage of this tense context to increase the price of its chips and in the process signed its highest quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2018.

Video of the day

YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid