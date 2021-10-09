the Belgians “thought too much about the final”, according to Martinez

Roberto Martinez, coach of Belgium, explains the defeat of his team against France (3-2) by an emotional charge too strong after an excellent first period. The prospect of playing the final paralyzed them.

Belgium already saw itself in the final. And maybe that’s what cost him dearly. According to Roberto Martinez, coach of the Red Devils, his players sank against France (3-2) by letting themselves be overcome by emotions after leading 2-0 at half-time after “a first period was really extraordinary”.

“We may have been too emotional, we may have thought too quickly about the final”

“We have to focus on our first half, we kept a cool head, we understood how to score against France, positive the coach. In the second half, we may have been too emotional, we have maybe thought too quickly about the final instead of focusing on the actions. It’s a big disappointment for us. We could have avoided some problems, we should have come back in second like we had played in the first half. I think that the quality, it was seen. But the second (period, note) was played on the emotions. “





“We stopped playing, we felt, I think, a responsibility towards our supporters, he continues. Our players wanted to win this match in a desperate way. The emotional parameter was too great. But we cannot not to say that there was no quality. We must applaud our performance, our desire. It’s hard for us today, but in thirteen months (during the World Cup, editor’s note), it will be the moment to show that we are resilient, that we can grow, bounce back from this cruel experience. Another game (Sunday) will be the opportunity for the players to show what they are worth. “

Martinez still finds it “very cruel to lose this match like that”. The coach now wants to save the honor against Italy on Sunday in the match for third place.