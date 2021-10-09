The Beyond Gaming midlaner suspended for leaks and betting on his team’s match

While his team qualified for the 2nd round of the Knockout Stage – Play-In and must face HLE today, Beyond Gaming midlaner, Maoan, has been suspended by Riot Games for the remainder of Worlds 2021. He violated the settlement of the tournament by having disclosed the drafts of his team to a friend to bet on the match against Galatasaray.

A story that will stain

Along with Riot’s decision, Reirachu provided additional clarification on the incident. According to him, Maoan would have confessed to the owner of Beyond Gaming that he had disclosed strata of his team. DinTer also posted an apology on his personal Facebook. Although DinTer condemned Maoan’s actions, he hopes the organization can strike a balance between punishing Maoan and not screwing up the other players on the squad who have worked hard to get to the Worlds. The Beyond Gaming coach also said he “hopes Maoan will be cleared to play tomorrow,” despite Riot Games banning the player from the rest of the world championship.

Riot Games was quick despite the late hour. Following the allegations, Riot Games made the decision to suspend Maoan for the remainder of Worlds 2021. The midlaner could be subject to additional penalties following the full investigation / investigation that Riot Games will be conducting in the days / weeks. future.

The tweet in the announcement clarified that they had proof that Maoa leaked confidential information to a friend in an attempt to bet on today’s game against Galatasaray Esports. This violates section 9.3 of the Official Rules of the World Championship “Association with Gambling” which states that no team member or official of the WCE (World Championship Event) may take part, directly or indirectly, in betting or gambling on the results of a WCE game, match or tournament.

While rumors have circulated that other members of Beyond may have been involved, is Maoan the only player confirmed to be in this scandal to date? For Beyond Gaming, it is now a matter of quickly filling the vacant position before their match against Hanwha Life Esports. The only replacement available is Hiseh “PK” Yu-Ting who is a toplaner.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 kicked off on Tuesday, October 5 with the group stage of Play-In. Of the 10 teams that took part in this preliminary stage is the Taiwanese team playing in the PCS Beyond Gaming league. PCS runner-up Summer Split played his BO5 today against Galatasaray Esports, a match counting towards the first round of the Knockout Stage. Doggo and his mates finally won 3-2 after an impressive Revers Sweep on the Turkish team.

While the team must certainly rest and prepare for their match tomorrow against Hanwha Life, a nasty rumor has surfaced on social media. According to Reirachu, League of Legends / Valorant host for the PCS and VCT leagues said on Twitter that Chien “Maoan” Mao-An, the midlaner of the Beyond Gaming team, apparently disclosed his team’s pick / ban to sports betting sites. She adds that Xue “Dinter” Hong-Wei, the team owner, would have turned on his stream earlier today to say that he would fire Maoan. Other rumors indicate that Maoan is not the only member of the BYG team involved in these stories.





At this time, no official statement from Beyond Gaming or Riot Games. But this raises a huge problem on the eve of an important match for the Taiwanese line-up, especially since the team did not come with a replacement midlaner for the tournament, in case of course he did. the only player involved and fired, which is apparently not the case. It also remains to be seen that it could be the reaction and the eventual decision of Riot Games; the American studio could make the decision to disqualify the team.

In the meantime, Beyond Gaming management has reportedly confiscated all phones and other devices to investigate, and forward any evidence to Riot Games and Worlds officials. Beyond Gaming is scheduled to face Hanwha Life Esports on Saturday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m., a match that opens the doors to the group stage of the Main event. At the time of writing, the match is still scheduled, Beyond Gaming could possibly start its replacement toplaner to take Maoan’s place in the event that the latter is suspended or withdrawn from the team, and therefore from the tournament.