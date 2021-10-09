More

    the Blues atomize the Fennecs!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

    Yannis Lagha was not enough for the Algerians. The young nugget of the Olympique Lyonnais training center was particularly expected after finding himself in spite of himself in an unprecedented situation. The latter was indeed called by the two coaches for these friendly matches.

    Finally, the attacker chose to defend the colors of the Fennecs and was aligned in a point facing the Blues, captain’s armband around his arm. However, young French people have largely imposed themselves against their counterpart. At half-time, Lionel Rouxel’s men were already leading 3-0 thanks in particular to a double from Yoann Koré.

    In the second half, the Blues increased their domination against Algerians reduced to 10. Mathys Tel took the opportunity to score a double. Finally, the French team won 6-0 against the Fennecs, in a match where Yannis Lagha could not prove to his advantage.


    to summarize

    The French Under-18 Team has largely won against its Algerian counterpart. Lionel Rouxel’s men scored six goals, thanks in particular to the doubles of Yoann Koré and Mathys Tel. Yannis Lagha was titular with Algeria.

    Arnaud Dechelotte


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleModerna. Finland and Denmark in turn suspend vaccine
    Next articleFrance – World | In orbit and on the ground, the blob electrifies schools

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC