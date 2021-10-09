the Blues atomize the Fennecs!

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Yannis Lagha was not enough for the Algerians. The young nugget of the Olympique Lyonnais training center was particularly expected after finding himself in spite of himself in an unprecedented situation. The latter was indeed called by the two coaches for these friendly matches.

Finally, the attacker chose to defend the colors of the Fennecs and was aligned in a point facing the Blues, captain’s armband around his arm. However, young French people have largely imposed themselves against their counterpart. At half-time, Lionel Rouxel’s men were already leading 3-0 thanks in particular to a double from Yoann Koré.

[#U18] ✅ The # U18 hit Algeria 6-0! 👏🏼 The Fennecs played at 10 the entire second half. ⚽️ Kore x2, Tel x2, Pirringuel, Lukoki

🔴 🇩🇿Noham Abdellaoui 🔜 Second round against Algeria Tuesday at 11 am. #ProuddetreBleus 🇫🇷 – French Youth Team 🇫🇷 (@EdfJeunes) October 9, 2021

In the second half, the Blues increased their domination against Algerians reduced to 10. Mathys Tel took the opportunity to score a double. Finally, the French team won 6-0 against the Fennecs, in a match where Yannis Lagha could not prove to his advantage.



