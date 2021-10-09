the borders between Bosnia and Croatia theaters of violence

Several NGOs intend to denounce the regular violence against migrants at the gates of Europe, on the border between Bosnia and Croatia. Who is behind these actions?

In the forest of Bosnia-Herzegovina, men dressed in black and hooded prowl. They violently bludgeon other men. These are migrants who try to enter Croatia, and thus join the European Union. In the distance, we can make out cries of pain. Returned to Bosnia, men from Afghanistan and Pakistan reveal impressive wounds.







Images shot last spring, on the border between Croatia, a member of the European Union, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. They come from a long survey carried out over eight months by Lighthouse Report, European journalists. They showed that migrants are driven back to the border in vans, an illegal practice in the EU. The investigation implicates Croatian police officers who are part of the operation “Corridor”, a mission initially planned to fight against counterfeits.