the boss of the IMF hopes for a “quick resolution”

The Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, said Thursday she hoped for a quick decision from the Board of Directors of the institution, before which she refuted the accusations of manipulation of a report, of which she is suspected.

“I look forward to a swift resolution of the matter, in a way that preserves the IMF and the World Bank as strong multilateral institutions, fulfilling their important missions in these times of unprecedented crisis,” she said in a press release. On Wednesday, she had met with the IMF’s board of directors. “I am happy to have finally had the opportunity to explain to the IMF Executive Board my role in the ‘Doing Business’ report and how I respected the integrity of the report”, she again indicated.

The question of his retention at the head of the economic institution has been raised since the publication in mid-September of the conclusions of an investigation by the WilmerHale cabinet, carried out at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee. This investigation found irregularities in the drafting of the 2018 and 2020 editions of the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report. Kristalina Georgieva is suspected of manipulating data in favor of China when she held a senior position at the World Bank.





“Inaccuracies and mistaken assumptions”

The IMF director deplored, in front of the Executive Board, the “Inaccuracies and mistaken assumptions made by the authors of the report”. This survey “Does not accurately describe my actions in relation to (the report) Doing Business 2018, nor does it adequately reflect who I am or how I have conducted myself over a long professional career”, she added.

Since these revelations in mid-September, the Executive Board of the IMF has been conducting a “Thorough, objective and precise examination” of the situation, and had met on Monday with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale. Following the publication of the WilmerHale report, the World Bank immediately announced that it would stop publishing the Doing Business report, which was the subject of much criticism for the way it was carried out.