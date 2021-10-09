the conf ‘of the Blues before the final against Spain

Deschamps ends with this last answer
“Spain maintains its quality of play. We have a more important experience, but that does not give us any guarantee. It will take all the ingredients to make sure to get this title.”
How to deprive Spain of the ball?
“Deprive her of the ball? No. Wrestling with her is already difficult. Because it’s her DNA, she has superior ball possession than her opponent. Pressing can be done, but not just any old way. They do not only have this quality, they were also very efficient in their offensive pressing as soon as the ball was lost, against Italy. That it has more is very likely but it is up to us to make sure you have as much as possible. “
Deschamps is delighted with the “mental strength” of his Blues
“The best vitamin is victory. In the evening, there was a lot of happiness and joy, the next day it was lighter, it gives confidence. Beyond the quality that is present, if it needed it, she also proved she has mental toughness. “
Deschamps: “Laporte? It’s his choice, I respect him”
“Ideally, compared to our opponent, it’s always better to have four days. It could have been worse if we had played extra time. Spain stayed in Milan. We are doing everything to optimize recovery , that’s not going to be an excuse for us. We knew that from the start. (Aymeric Laporte) I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to him. I’m happy for him, he played at the Euro. was with us, today he is with Spain. It is his choice, I respect him. It is his way, that it be the most beautiful for him, even if tomorrow the roads will cross. “
Deschamps on the reliability of Griezmann
“Longevity, and it’s not just playing matches, look at his efficiency, through the goals he scores and the goals he scored. He was fortunate not to have had any worries. physical, I hope it will continue. Since he arrived, since Euro 2016, he is a high performance player. “
Deschamps discusses Pogba’s responsibilities without Rabiot
“Rabiot is not going to be there but other players are able to replace Adrien. Paul I am not going to increase his defensive responsibility. Paul is a complete offensive midfielder to make the difference but he is able to perform well on recovery . “
Deschamps on the interest of opting for a three-way defense
“It all depends on how you position the players, the defense which is three can in the defensive phase end up more than five, and allow the team to better occupy the width and have an additional presence in the axis. opposite, in 4-4-2, the lanes are better occupied too. “
Deschamps returns to Rabiot’s package, positive for Covid
“We had this news when we woke up. The players learned about it before the departure from Turin by bus. It is a new thing in a health situation which is improving, it reminds us that the fear is still there. carried out an antigen test in Milan, everyone is negative. Of the players available, Lucas Digne has also left, he had a problem with his hamstring. “
Didier Deschamps faces journalists
Will a scheme with three exchanges be renewed? “Everything is possible, it is possible, with advantages and disadvantages. It has happened to us also with a system of four to be confronted with a defense of five. Spain will play with four, that’s it. It remains to be seen their animation. They were more in a 4-4-2 diamond against the Italians. “
Is a meeting between you scheduled in case of victory?
Lloris: “Everything in its time, I think we all have more or less our obligations in the club. When we think about these things we can miss events, that is not the goal.”
Hugo Lloris is the first to speak
“It’s a trophy at stake and we’ve been feeling it since the start of the week, as our game after the victory against the Belgians shows. We will need all our strength and all our energy against a very good team of Spain.”
Ferran Torres uncertain
Luis Enrique, the manager, at a press conference: “We are not going to take a risk with a player. And if he is not well, as I believe in the team, we will play someone from other. We’re not going to force anyone. “
Ferran Torres: “My ankle is better, I’ll test it tomorrow and we’ll see if I can play.”
37,000 spectators in San Siro for the final
All the places sold for the final of the League of Nations between France and Spain, this Sunday (20-45), have found a taker. 37,000 spectators will be present at San Siro, including 4,000 French.
LT
Luis Enrique expects to face “the best team in the world”
In a press conference, Spain coach Luis Enrique spoke of the France team in very complimentary terms: “(The France team, a team that doesn’t need to play well to score goals? ) That can be a good definition. Individually, they are the best national team in the world. They have very high level players, references in their teams … We have to be a team and be better than them collectively. And so that the match is the one that interests us. “
Luis Enrique revolution
France-Spain may well be a classic of the Old Continent, the two actors have lost the habit of meeting in recent years. The previous shock dates back to March 2017 at the Stade de France, an evening when Spain had won 2-0 and the France team discovered VAR, at its expense. Facing the Blues on Sunday, Spain will also count on its triumphant youth, like Ferran Torres, who scored a double in the semi-final at the age of 21 on Wednesday against Italy, the European champion (2-1), and “Gavi”, an attacking midfielder who offered a classy performance despite his 17 years and a beginner career at FC Barcelona.
The Blues within reach of a new title
On the edge of the abyss at the break against Belgium, the French came out of their victorious semi-final, torn off in the last moments of the meeting against the Red Devils once again stunned. A little more than one before defending their world star, the Blues have the opportunity to grab a new title and turn the page on the Euro against a rejuvenated and hungry Spain.