The court asks the mayor of Saint-Louis to reinstate the 139 employees

New episode in the soap opera of the tenure of the municipal agents of the Saint-Louis town hall. The mayor, Juliana M’Doihoma will have to go back. The administrative court has just ruled in favor of the 139 municipal employees of Saint-Louis.

A decision of the admiring court

He asks the elected representative to reinstate them. The administrative court annulled the order withdrawing the tenure of these agents. To date, Juliana M’Doihoma can still appeal the decision of the administrative court, but the municipal employees concerned must return to their position as incumbent.

A year ago, Juliana M’Doihoma decided to relinquish these 139 employees. The mayor of Saint-Louis had relied on legal arguments raised by the prefect of Reunion, and in particular the fact that the rules of procedure had not been respected.

Reinstated employees

“We are very happy, the court gave satisfaction to the municipal officials, the fight was very difficult, reacted Jean-Pierre Lallemand, the president of the Autonomous Union of the Territorial Public Service. The mayor will have to reinstate the employees, and above all make them permanent because they have been interns for more than a year “.

SAFPTR’s satisfaction

There will therefore be no layoffs to come. Jean-Pierre Lallemand denounces the attitude of the mayor of Saint-Louis. “When you’re a young mayor, you don’t attack the weakest by throwing 130 families into the streets”, did he declare.





The SAFPTR also denounces “legal fees incurred from the public funds of the municipality” to take this legal action. “This ‘mayor’s fancy’ will cost between 500,000 and one million euros,” assures Jean-Pierre Lallemand who asks the mayor “to appease the situation by setting up a genuine serene and constructive social dialogue in the interest of all, town hall, employees and citizens”.

Juliana M’Doihoma’s reaction

The court has yet to review 120 cases. The mayor of Saint-Louis reacted to these court decisions. “We take note, but we are surprised to note that the judge does not follow the conclusions of the public rapporteur who were largely in favor of the rejection of these decrees of tenure taken on the eve of the municipal elections and without a budget”, remarks Juliana M’Doihoma.

The mayor of Saint-Louis assures now that this decision will not be without consequences on municipal finances.

A tenure generates additional costs for the municipal budget, assures the elected representative. These decisions are unfavorable to our municipality, and will increase the wage bill which already represents 80% of the mass of the operating budget of the municipality. This will slow down our development prospects and will nullify our hopes of lowering local taxes. I am very sad for the people of Saint-Louis and de la Rivière. Juliana M’Doihoma

The mayor of Saint-Louis will appeal the decision of the administrative judge.