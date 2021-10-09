the couturier reveals the reasons for his physical transformation

Thierry Mugler is his own work of art. In the early 2000s, the designer was the victim of a gym accident that disfigured him. After this event which changed his life, the famous stylist underwent a facial reconstruction operation, as he confided in the columns of Numéro Homme in 2017. Then, he decided to transform his appearance.

In an interview with Paris Match on May 25, 2009, Cindy Sander’s mentor spoke of “the reconstruction of [sa] maison corporelle “. It must be said that his accident left him with significant consequences:” I had two pinched vertebrae, one leg shorter than the other, a foot which had lost a size, too arched, I was standing crooked . I corrected everything. But at what cost ! With what pain! “, He blurted out to our colleagues.





Thierry Mugler had a real click at this period of his life, he explained in the pages of Le Figaro on December 23, 2019: “There came a moment in my life when I said to myself: let’s put things back in order, to to go further and higher “, he said, before continuing:” My body was broken. It was time to know and correct my faults, my asymmetries, to improve myself. ” And to emphasize: “This process requires great humility. I have also been practicing meditation and yoga since I was 17 in order to balance my mind and my body.”

Thierry Mugler does not regret his choices. Better, this physical transformation was obvious to him. The creator (…)

