the damning testimony of a police commissioner charged with investigating at the time his dealings with underage fans

Almost 45 years after his death, Claude François continues to be the subject of many mysteries. As we know, Cloclo had a close relationship with his fans, mostly female. Each of his appearances on stage unleashed the crowds. In a documentary, titled Secret Archives, broadcast on France 3 last May, Ketty Sina, an ex-Clodette, made particular revelations about the “bizarre” relationships that the interpreter of Alexandria Alexandra had with many of her female fans. “We found it a little strange, that they were like that, to follow Claude everywhere. But at the same time, it was Claude’s life. He loved it. He kept it up,” she said. . In 1998, Here relayed the testimony of a young woman named Julie Bocquet, claiming to be the hidden daughter of Claude François and who would be the result of an affair with one of her fans, named Fabienne. According to her, the latter was only 14 years old when she allegedly had this relationship.





Monday, October 11, RMC Story will broadcast the documentary La Face cachée by Claude François: the shameless secrets, which also discusses the relations that the singer would have had with his very young fans. The testimonies continue with that of Julie in particular. In 1977, Fabienne’s parents discovered that she had been pregnant for six months. It was then that the teenager admits having had a sexual relationship with Claude François when he was on tour in Belgium. (…)

