the early summary of episode 1032 of Monday, October 10

Monday October 10 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who will welcome a new attractive character, and who will celebrate a wedding at Christmas … Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui makes revelations on the plot) tries to pick up the pieces with Victoire (Solène Hébert), who accuses her of having tracked her phone and of having considered putting her on medication. He assures her that he never thought about it, that he acted to protect her and that he apologizes for hurting her. She does not wish to listen to him, Georges reproaches her for having changed … Victoire (Solène Hébert comments on the recent changes of Tomorrow belongs to us) leave the apartment.

Victoire, Sara and Roxane decide to confront Dimitri

Dimitri intercepts him at the Spoon, demanding to know the content of his visions. Victoire refuses to speak to him. The tone rises and Roxane (Raphaëlle Volkoff) is forced to intervene. She forces Dimitri to leave. Roxane shows him Emilie’s medical file, which she managed to get hold of. The doctor discovers that her donor suffered from a vitamin D deficiency, synthesized by sunlight. This does not fit with his homeless situation! Victoire confesses to Roxane that she had a new vision: kissing Dimitri, she remembered that she, or rather Emilie, was trapped in a cellar. Roxane suggests that she go and see the scene of the accident. On the spot, Victoire has a vision: it is while escaping that Emilie was crushed …

Sara (Camille Genau) also goes to the scene of the accident to join her partner and Victoire. The policewoman tells them that Emilie came to file a complaint for violence some time before her disappearance… before withdrawing her the next day. According to Victoire, it was Dimitri who forced her to do it… She wishes to confront him: she owes it to the one who saved her life by giving him her heart. Too dangerous according to Sara who wants to accompany the doctor. Meanwhile, a man observes the three young women through binoculars.

Dimitri repeats it to Roxane and Sara: he never hurt Emilie. The only time it went wrong was when she slapped him, and he slapped her back. He admits to having been wrong but repeats that he did nothing else. He asks them to leave him in peace: he inquired, no official investigation is underway on Emilie’s death.





Sandrine suggests that Victoire follow her to Guadeloupe… Mona and Georges think it’s a very good idea. The doctor prefers to stay in Sète, in order to find the culprit of Emilie’s death. For her, this is essential. She knows they don’t understand her, but won’t change her mind. On returning home, Roxane is kidnapped by the man in the hood.

Angie opposes François

While François (Emmanuel Moire, who confided in his desire for fatherhood) takes his course on Ronsard, Angie expresses her dissatisfaction: the program is sorely lacking in inclusiveness! Where are the contemporary authors, the black authors and especially the authors? According to his teacher, this is a trial of intent: Abd el Malik is on his list of the year. And it is not possible to understand the present without knowing the past! Angie accuses her teacher of working for an education system that abandons diversity,“set up by white males to perpetuate their privilege”.

She adds that the teachers are the accomplices of a racist and excluding pedagogy. Jordan laughs at her, Jaia defends her sister, François (how Ingrid Chauvin helped Emmanuel Moire relax on the set) asks everyone to come back to class. François talks about Angie’s attitude and anger to Chloe. He doesn’t know how to put out this fire. He is afraid that it will degenerate, knowing that it annoys some other students …

Jordan doesn’t take offense at Jaïa’s attitude, but according to Lizzie, she was only defending her sister. Jack thinks that Angie is right … But for Jordan, the problem with “vegans, feminists and PD” cis that they spend their time complaining when they know nothing about it! They have known the galley, while she lives comfortably in a service apartment … Jack (who is Dimitri Fouque?) Is annoyed.

Angie for her part, explains to her parents that she is waiting to see if François will hear her demands or not. Her father warns her against possible excesses, which could play into the hands of her opponents. Her mother encourages her to make things happen.

Noor and Gabriel argue violently

Noor wants to organize his housewarming party the same evening, while Gabriel would have preferred to wait to organize everything. He gets down to work immediately, bakes cakes and protects all the furniture with plastics. Noor, she only worries about her outfit … And advises him to relax.

During the evening, Gabriel fails to have fun. He spends his time cleaning, chilling drinks and serving. Exasperated by the laxity of his roommate, he ends up criticizing her for her attitude. The two argue, while Charlie lowers the music. Everyone hears them calling each other names …