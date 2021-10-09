the electric station wagon announced for less than € 30,000

Third 100% electric model of the brand, the MG will appear in European dealerships in 2022.

At MG, the announcements are linked. After the presentation of the new MG ZS EV and the opening of orders for the large electric SUV Marvel R, the brand has communicated new details about the arrival of the MG5, its first all-electric station wagon.

Two choices of batteries

Powered by a 115 kW (156 hp) and 260 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels, the MG5 will offer two battery configurations.

Present at launch, the “long-range” version will accumulate 61.1 kWh of capacity. It will offer a range of 400 km in the WLTP cycle. Expected a little later, the “small” 50.3 kWh battery will be able to travel up to 320 km with one charge.





Launch in 2022

The new MG5 will appear in the brand’s European dealerships from 1er quarter 2022.

Comfort and Luxury… like the MG ZS EV, the MG5 will be available in two trim levels. If the full prices will not be communicated until the approach of the launch of the model, the manufacturer is already announcing a sale price of less than € 30,000. Promising!