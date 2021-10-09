The first malaria vaccine has been approved and is now recommended by the WHO

The World Health Organization refers to “a revolutionary malaria vaccine”. After clinical trials deemed convincing in 2015, the RTS vaccine, S / AS01, developed by GlaxoSmithKline laboratories in partnership with the organization PATH, was tested in real conditions in areas with high transmission – at namely Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. Over 2.3 million doses have been administered; the vaccine has a favorable safety profile and has reduced the number of fatal malaria cases by 30%.

Malaria, also called malaria, is an infectious disease caused by a parasite of the genus Plsamodium, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito of the genus Anopheles. The disease is rife mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. If not treated promptly, it can lead to a severe, often fatal, condition. According to the WHO, there were 229 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2019; more than 260,000 children under the age of five die from it each year.

Illness is one of the leading causes of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. This vaccine recommended today for generalized use therefore marks a turning point in the fight against malaria. ” It is a historic moment. Using this vaccine in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives every year ”Said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

A 30% reduction in fatal malaria cases

While most cases of malaria are concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, nearly half of the world’s population is at risk of contracting the disease; cases also occur in Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and even in the Americas. Infants and young children, as well as pregnant women and people with HIV, are among the populations most vulnerable to the disease.

There are five species of parasites responsible for malaria in humans; the species P. falciparum and P. vivax are the most dangerous – P. falciparum is the cause of almost all malaria cases in the African region, it is the deadliest in the world.

The RTS vaccine, S / AS01, or Mosquirix, is the result of thirty years of research. It is the first vaccine to show satisfactory results in large-scale clinical trials. Formulated to act against P. falciparum, it should be given on a 4-dose schedule in children from 5 months of age. The phase 3 randomized controlled trial involved more than 8,900 children and 6,500 infants, who were followed over a period of three to four years.

The results of these trials suggest that the vaccine has relatively limited efficacy, preventing about 39% of malaria cases and 29% of severe malaria cases in young children. However, a recent study by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that the combined use of this vaccine and anti-malarial drugs in young children can reduce malaria cases and deaths from the disease by 70%.





Following these encouraging results, the WHO proposed a gradual introduction of the vaccine in the areas most affected by the disease. This pilot vaccination campaign was initiated in 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. Since then, more than 800,000 children in these countries have been vaccinated. The vaccine has been shown to be safe and has resulted in a 30% reduction in fatal malaria cases, including in areas where insecticide-treated bednets are widely used and there is good access to treatment. WHO.

Soon a second vaccine effective at 77%?

The Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030, adopted by the World Health Assembly in May 2015, aims to reduce the incidence of malaria and the death rate by at least 90%. linked to the disease by 2030. There is also talk of definitively eliminating this disease in at least 35 countries over the same period.

Until now, vector control has been the main means of preventing and reducing the transmission of malaria. Thus, in the most affected regions of the world, the spread of the disease is mainly controlled by spraying the interior of homes with a residual insecticide once or twice a year, or through the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets. overnight. But only a fraction of the population exposed to risk currently benefits from these preventive approaches. Not to mention that this strategy is threatened by the emergence of resistance from the Anopheles insecticides.

It was therefore urgent to develop new tools to fight the disease. ” Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent that bears the heaviest burden of disease and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults. Says Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. According to The Guardian, GSK said it is committed to delivering up to 15 million doses per year at a maximum of 5% above the cost of production.

Namely, other candidate vaccines against malaria are currently being tested. One of them, developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, showed an efficacy of 77% in the first clinical trials, carried out on 450 children in Burkina Faso; it is the only malaria vaccine to exceed the WHO target of 75% effectiveness by 2030. Larger trials, involving 4,800 children, are underway in four countries.