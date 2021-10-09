The first president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, dies in Paris

This former intimate of Ayatollah Khomeini was elected president in 1980, before being dismissed the following year and joining France as a political refugee.

His tenure lasted less than two years, but his name has made history. The first president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, died Saturday, October 9, at the age of 88, Iranian official agency Irna said. He succumbed to “a long illness” at the Parisian hospital of Pitié-Salpêtrière.

A political refugee in France since 1981, this former intimate of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, was elected president in January 1980, before being dismissed 17 months later. The year of his arrival in France, he co-founded the National Council of Iranian Resistance, militant in particular for a secular and democratic state.





Benefiting from constant police protection since his exile, he had lived in Versailles, in the Yvelines, since May 1984, after having resided in Auvers-sur-Oise and Cachan, two other towns near Paris.