the hilarious anecdote of the former First Lady (VIDEO)

This Saturday, October 9, Carla Bruni was the guest ofWe don’t answer for anything anymore on RTL and during the show, Nicolas Sarkozy’s companion told anecdotes when she was at the Elysee Palace as First Lady.
At the end of 2017, Nicolas Sarkozy was in the midst of divorce proceedings with Cécilia Attias and the newly elected president met Carla Bruni at a dinner organized by Jacques Séguéla. Everything goes very quickly between them and the two lovebirds end up getting married in February 2008 and in 2011, a little Giulia was born. For years, the interpreter of Someone told me therefore adapts to her new life as First Lady by living very regularly at the Elysée Palace. In this new world where she has to learn everything, Carla Bruni Quickly finds his bearings and succeeds in being a pillar for her husband who manages multiple crises at the head of the country. When Nicolas Sarkozy was beaten by François Hollande in 2012, the couple found themselves far from the cameras and the Elyos uproar. Even in trying times, the former model is always there for her husband. Last September, the former head of state was sentenced to one year in prison by the Paris Criminal Court in the Bygmalion case. Solid as a rock, the 53-year-old singer posts their support on social media.
Anecdotes behind the scenes at the Elysée
This Saturday, October 9, Carla Bruni was the guest ofWe don’t answer for anything anymore on RTL with Karine Le Marchand. During the show, the singer was questioned about her relationship with Nicolas Sarkozy then she took the opportunity to tell anecdotes about her daily life when she was First Lady. “I washed my clothes at home and not at the Elysée because at the Elysee, they had much more important things to do like preparing dinners. The tablecloths came out, the silver-men made the tables with a rope to measure. . So I wash my panties at home “, she first declared, to the laughter of the audience.
“The doors are closing irreversibly”
Then, Jeanfi Janssens asked him how to make the wall at the Elysee Palace to be able to escape without awakening the surveillance of the guards. “You should know that you can go through all the side doors and there is also a car park through which you can pass incognito. And there you exit rue du cirque. There is another car park on the other side of the avenue. Marigny which communicates with the parking lot of the Elysée. But the funny thing is that the doors are closing irreversibly. One evening, one of my collaborators had worked late and at midnight she told me to come downstairs to the office to drink a chamomile. So I went down in my pajamas from the private apartment, I didn’t see him in his office. So I went out into the courtyard, the door closed. And there I had to go through the main courtyard in my pajamas! “, she revealed.