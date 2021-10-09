the Institut Pasteur considers unlikely a “significant resumption of the epidemic” this winter

Despite the drop in temperatures, the researchers express “cautious optimism” for the coming months, provided the measures are kept in place.

The time is “cautious optimism”. In its latest models, published Friday, October 8, the Institut Pasteur estimates that “high vaccination coverage” against Covid-19 in France should prevent “very restrictive measures such as curfews or confinement” in the coming months.

For researchers, maintaining current measures and behaviors should be enough to rule out the risk of “significant resumption of the epidemic, even when taking into account the cooling of temperatures”. In scenarios where “the barrier gestures are partially relaxed”, like this summer, the epidemic is still likely to “generate significant pressure on the hospital system”, warns the Institut Pasteur. A pressure that could increase further in the event of a concomitant influenza epidemic.

“The decrease in vaccine efficacy over time or the emergence of a new variant is likely to degrade these projections”, further tempers the private foundation. The spread of the virus “is difficult to anticipate and the dynamics of the epidemic can change quickly”, he adds.





These models are based in particular on “81% vaccination coverage among adolescents and 90% among adults during December”. As of Oct. 7, nearly 68% of 12-17 people were fully immunized, and 87% of adults, according to the Ministry of Health. As for the efficacy of vaccines against the Delta variant, the Institut Pasteur hypothesizes that vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization by 95%.