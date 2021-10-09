The International Space Station photographed as never before in its entirety

During a routine maneuver to relocate a Soyuz, the Russian vehicle moved away from the Space Station to allow it to be seen as a whole. One of the three cosmonauts on board, Piotr Dubrovnik, was able to photograph it entirely in its most recent configuration. Unpublished photos which show, among other things, the new solar panels installed by Thomas Pesquet and Shane Kimbrough as well as Nauka, the last Russian module, recently docked at the orbital complex.

Yesterday, Thomas Pesquet posted on his social networks a series of pictures of the International space station seen from a Soyuz capsule. Rare images and whose only interest is to see the orbital complex as a whole and its latest configuration.

These images, including the one illustrating this brief, were acquired by cosmonaut Piotr Dubrovnik during the relocation of the Soyuz MS-18 in order to prepare for the arrival of the Soyuz MS-19, which docked at the orbital complex on October 5, with actress Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko, the director of the film, on board. The Challenge », Which will shoot scenes from the film aboard the ISS. The pictures were taken from the front window of the orbital module (the Soyuz vehicle is made up of three parts. The orbital module (round shape), the service module and the return capsule (also called the descent module), installed between the other two modules (in the middle therefore).





ISS rescue vehicles

The purpose of this relocation was to free the Rassvet mooring port, where MS-19 moored. This docking port is located on the Russian segment of the Station. As for the Soyuz MS-18, the one that gave way to the MS-19, it docked on Nauka, the Russian module recently installed in the Russian segment of the ISS, including themooring was rather chaotic. And it’s not much saying. the ESA robotic arm, scheduled for commissioning next year, is installed on this module.

To understand the usefulness of the maneuver, it is necessary to know that the Soyuz capsules are the emergency vehicles of the Space station. NASA and Roscosmos must therefore take into account their duration of life, estimated at 210 days and of the place where they are moored. Concretely, the Rassvet mooring port is still occupied by the Soyuz with the longest lifespan, therefore the last to arrive.

