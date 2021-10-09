the Islamic State multiplies the attacks

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Shiite mosque. On a day of great prayer, civilians were numerous. The toll is heavy: 55 dead, for the moment. It is the deadliest attack since the departure of American soldiers. An attack quickly claimed by the Islamic State group, which regularly attacks the Shiite minority, which represents about 15% of the population. They consider them to be heretics.





“We must be protected, that we have security in the country, that we can live a normal life like in the rest of the world“, deplores a member of the community. Since August 15 and the arrival to power of the Taliban, the Islamic State group has multiplied the attacks, against mosques but also a hospital. The challenge? To destabilize the new Taliban power. They do not do not have the same finality in the rigorous interpretation of Islam.