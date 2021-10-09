The Joy-Con Drift will never be solved according to Nintendo

According to an engineer at Nintendo, the Joy-Con Drift issue on Nintendo Switch is on course to last.

Today is launched the new Nintendo Switch OLED, with its more powerful screen and its brand new base. A few months ago, Nintendo announced that gamers won’t know whether the Joy-Con Drift issue, which has been affecting the Switch’s controllers since its debut, has been resolved with this new console or not. Today, this question seems to have found this answer, and it comes directly from the mouth of a Nintendo engineer.

Ko Shiota, who heads the technology development arm at Nintendo, indeed said that drifting will always be inevitable as long as the parts of the joysticks remain in contact, which seems inevitable for their proper functioning. He added, however, that “ we asked ourselves not only how to improve sustainability, but also how to make operability and sustainability coexist. This is a question we are constantly trying to answer “.





When a single piece of cardboard can save your life

If on Nintendo’s side, things still seem complicated at this level, this is not the case for everyone. Recently, a surfer found a foolproof solution to the Joy-Con Drift problem, which he shared in a simple how-to video. Indeed, the latter simply opened the lever to insert a small cardboard square, then closed it.

This action immediately shut down the Joy-Con Drift and the user has never encountered this problem since. However, if you are not a fan of homemade solutions, be aware that you can always return your controller to Nintendo, who will have it repaired or who will send you a new one for free, even out of warranty.