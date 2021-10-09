the lawn, Mahrez and Slimani are pushing a rant!

One month after rant from Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, we cannot say that the state of the pitch at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida improved during the match against Niger (6-1) Friday as part of the 3e day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers… According to the Fennecs captain, Riyad Mahrez, author of a double, this parameter partly explains the difficulties in the game encountered by his team for an hour.





“You should know that, this evening, the ground was very damaged. He was almost unplayable. In some places there is only sand. On TV, you can’t see it. On these surfaces, the opponent has the advantage. I do not understand that after everything we have done we find ourselves playing on such a lawn. We are African champion anyway», Railed the Manchester City winger in front of the media.

An indignation shared by his friend Islam Slimani, author of two goals and on this occasion became the best striker in the history of his country (37 goals). “It is simply scandalous that an African champion is forced to evolve on such a lawn. Tonight was a real handicap for us», Denounced the Lyon striker at the microphone of the National television. Under these conditions, Mahrez even expects to find a lawn in better condition in Niger, 119e nation in the FIFA rankings on Tuesday for the return leg. That is to say … In Niamey, the lawn will be “better than here. Sad to say but it is a reality. We have to make a big effort to give us good grounds», Concluded the Citizen …