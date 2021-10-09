The League of Nations, a competition lacking popularity

“Everyone calls it the Cardboard Cup, but I would still like to win it.” One hour before the kick-off of the semi-final between Belgium and France, Thursday, October 7, Renaud philosophizes on the interest of the League of Nations, a sandwich in hand on the forecourt of the Allianz Stadium in Turin. This Belgian supporter from Waterloo does not yet know that the Red Devils will be eliminated by the Blues in the evening after a crazy match (2-3).

While the meeting has not yet started, the stake of the evening, according to him, is not to take revenge on the France team after 2018, but to win the final of the competition: “This may be our only chance to win an international competition in our history.” It’s grated this time.

For some of the Belgian supporters, the League of Nations, a competition added to the selection calendar in 2018 to avoid the multiplication of friendly matches, should therefore allow them to build a record that is still blank at the international level, despite a final at the Euro 1980 and a golden generation which has chained the failures in recent seasons. In the camp of the Red Devils, with this cruel elimination against the Blues, interest in the League of Nations has taken a hit.

As evidenced by the statements of Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian goalkeeper, on the match for 3rd place after the defeat against France: “It’s a game we play for nothing. Being third in the League of Nations is no use.” It is true that the team which will finish at the foot of the podium will not be awarded a bronze medal as at the Olympic Games and will leave empty-handed from its stay in Italy.

A 3rd place in the League of Nations does not have the same flavor as that acquired at the World Cup and the Belgians know something about it. The young competition imagined by UEFA is not yet as prestigious as a World Cup or a Euro – and probably never will be – and thus struggles to attract the general public. During the match between Belgium and France on Thursday evening, 6.7 million viewers attended the match broadcast by TF1.







The French players after Theo Hernandez’s saving goal against Belgium in the semi-final of the League of Nations, on October 7 at the Allianz Stadium (ISABELLA BONOTTO / ANADOLU AGENCY)

A good audience, but less than that of the France-Finland match on September 8 (6.89 million) and a result that is close to qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup (5.23 million for Ukraine-France on September 4 , 5.9 million for France-Bosnia on September 1). Far from the hearings of the last Euro: 16.34 million for France-Switzerland, 15.6 million for Portugal-France or even 12.3 million for Hungary-France.

In front of their TVs, the French therefore did not necessarily respond to the meeting. On site either according to Fabien Bonnel: “There was not a great enthusiasm for the French for this semi-final.” The co-founder of the Irrésistibles Français group, present at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday evening, emphasizes that “It was not total ecstasy. It was not as crazy as a semi-final of a World Cup or a Euro. And the madness we had is more because of the scenario only because of the qualification in the final. “





Mohamed, another Belgian supporter met in front of the stadium before the kickoff of the semi-final Thursday evening, had not made the trip for the same reasons as his compatriot Renaud. “To be honest, if the match wasn’t between France and Belgium, I wouldn’t be here. Qualifying for the Nations League final, I don’t care.”, explained to us this fan of the Red Devils who came straight from Brussels.

Among players, however, the situation is different. If Courtois made a bitter observation about the match for 3rd place, it is because the disappointment was great not to be able to go for a title. Because at the beginning of the week, Hugo Lloris, the captain of the Blues, confirmed “that there is something in the air. We feel that there is something at stake and the opportunity to go and win a trophy.”

The Portuguese, winners of the first edition against the Netherlands in June 2019, celebrated the victory as it should and registered their name on the prize list as the first winners of the competition. Competitors, the players of the France team are and have the ambition to go and win this title. “We have a trophy to win, and we win the trophies”, insisted Theo Hernandez Friday night.

“It’s an important match, it’s a final, it’s a Cup, with a trophy, so we want to win this final”, confirmed for his part Antoine Griezmann. A scent of great international competition, therefore, which blends perfectly with the tension of knockout matches. What wake up the Blues badly started against Belgium, and their supporters. “We suddenly received a lot of requests from people who want to come to San Siro on Sunday”, supports Fabien Bonnel, who thinks that the scenario of the qualification against Belgium “could push people to play the game of this final”.





Portuguese players celebrate their victory in the Nations League final on June 9, 2019 against the Netherlands (PEDRO FIUZA / NURPHOTO)

Because after all, Sunday’s game is still a final. And against Spain, what is more, a heavyweight in European football recognized as such by people who follow the football world from near or far. The bars in France will certainly not be crowded on Sunday evening at 8:45 p.m., when kick-off in Milan.

And the French supporters present at San Siro will not celebrate a potential victory as if it were a success in the final of the World Cup. There will undoubtedly be a party anyway, because there is still a trophy to get at the end. And we can assure you, it is not in cardboard.