the magnificent anecdote of his grandson on OM

Bernard Tapie’s funeral, this Friday in Marseille, was marked by the poignant speech given by his grandson Rodolphe, who shared a beautiful anecdote recalling the strong bond that unites his family to OM.

The emotion was immense this Friday in Marseille for the funeral of Bernard Tapie. From the Old Port to La Major, a huge crowd had made an appointment to accompany the funeral convoy of the ex-businessman and former president of OM (1986-1994), who died last Sunday at 78 years from cancer. The mass given in his memory gave rise to particularly touching moments, in particular when the grandson of the “boss”, Rodolphe, told an anecdote about his own son during a poignant speech.





“Come on Manchester!”

“Daddy, I am so proud to have offered you your great-grandchild: my seven-year-old son Hugo, whom I also guided towards the path of reason. Like a Tuesday, coming home from school, while I was cooking and watching the Champions League pre-game, he would ask me, ‘Dad, what’s the game tonight?’ A little jaded, because there was no OM, I replied ‘Paris-Manchester…’ With a small smile on the corner of his lip, he said to me: ‘Come on Manchester!’ Daddy, I succeeded, he’s a Tapie “, confided the grandson of the” Boss “.

“You are at home here, now, in Marseille. At home, at home. With Hugo, we will kiss you every Saturday and tell you about the exploits of our dear club, the one that you launched on the roof of the Europe one evening of May 26, 1993: OM. You will forever be the first, “he concluded with reference to the victory in the Champions League, which remains to this day the only one won by a French club. A sublime tribute followed by a round of applause in the cathedral and outside, where many Marseille supporters gathered on the square were able to listen to the speeches via loudspeakers. The day before, they had taken the direction of the Vélodrome to say goodbye to their former leader.