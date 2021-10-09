More

    the magnificent anecdote of his grandson on OM

    Sports


    Bernard Tapie’s funeral, this Friday in Marseille, was marked by the poignant speech given by his grandson Rodolphe, who shared a beautiful anecdote recalling the strong bond that unites his family to OM.

    The emotion was immense this Friday in Marseille for the funeral of Bernard Tapie. From the Old Port to La Major, a huge crowd had made an appointment to accompany the funeral convoy of the ex-businessman and former president of OM (1986-1994), who died last Sunday at 78 years from cancer. The mass given in his memory gave rise to particularly touching moments, in particular when the grandson of the “boss”, Rodolphe, told an anecdote about his own son during a poignant speech.


    “Come on Manchester!”

    “Daddy, I am so proud to have offered you your great-grandchild: my seven-year-old son Hugo, whom I also guided towards the path of reason. Like a Tuesday, coming home from school, while I was cooking and watching the Champions League pre-game, he would ask me, ‘Dad, what’s the game tonight?’ A little jaded, because there was no OM, I replied ‘Paris-Manchester…’ With a small smile on the corner of his lip, he said to me: ‘Come on Manchester!’ Daddy, I succeeded, he’s a Tapie “, confided the grandson of the” Boss “.

    “You are at home here, now, in Marseille. At home, at home. With Hugo, we will kiss you every Saturday and tell you about the exploits of our dear club, the one that you launched on the roof of the Europe one evening of May 26, 1993: OM. You will forever be the first, “he concluded with reference to the victory in the Champions League, which remains to this day the only one won by a French club. A sublime tribute followed by a round of applause in the cathedral and outside, where many Marseille supporters gathered on the square were able to listen to the speeches via loudspeakers. The day before, they had taken the direction of the Vélodrome to say goodbye to their former leader.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe testimony of Michel who discovered the cyclist killed in Ardèche
    Next articleHonkai: Star Rail – The miHoYo studio formalizes Honkai: Star Rail and prepares for the beta test

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC