“The match against Italy is useless”

The Belgian goalkeeper was critical of the organization of the League of Nations after the semi-final defeat against France.

The meeting had started well for Belgium, who led 2-0 against the Blues at the break. But Deschamps’ men turned the tables completely in the second half, with goals from Benzema, Mbappé and Theo Hernandez in the 90th minute. A dark evening for the Red Devils, of which goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will not only keep good memories.





“We played well in the first half, we found spaces, we had possession. In the second, they pressed higher, we were in difficulty, we did not stay calm with the ball, and we gave free goals. It’s a shame. On the first one, we know that they are class players, capable of doing that. I know Karim Benzema well. The second is a loss of ball, and there is has this stupid penalty. We knew that 2-0 at half-time, that would not be enough… “, he analyzed on RTL Belgium, before adding:” There is no frustration ” .

When the match for 3rd place, which will play the Belgians against Italy this Sunday, the goalkeeper was annoyed: “It’s a match that we play for nothing. To be third in the League of Nations, that no use. I don’t know why we’re playing this match. The final is in the evening, we play at noon. That’s not what we want to play for. “