the mayor of Canteleu released

Placed in police custody on Friday, the mayor of Canteleu was released this Saturday afternoon without any charge being brought against her, BFMTV learned from her lawyer, confirming information from the daily Paris-Normandy.

“I confirm the lifting of custody of Mélanie Boulanger without any charge being brought against her”, declared Me Arnaud de Saint Rémy.

Mélanie Boulanger was arrested after an anti-narcotics crackdown during which one million euros in assets and 375,000 euros in cash had been seized, as well as 15 kg of heroin, 25 kg of product cutting and guns.

In total, 19 people were arrested as part of this investigation for drug trafficking and criminal association: four in Seine-Saint-Denis and 15 in Seine-Maritime, including Mélanie Boulanger and one of the deputies of the town hall of Canteleu. This Saturday, Me de Saint Rémy did not know the fate of this other elected representative, Hasbi Colak, who is not his client.





“In the sights of the police for several years”

The investigations, carried out since 2019, have allowed “to identify several people in connection with this trafficking” and led to “schedule a simultaneous operation”, detailed the public prosecutor of Bobigny, Eric Mathais.

“A very large network of drug traffickers has been dismantled,” according to a source familiar with the matter. She adds that there are several aspects to this affair, “the importation of very large volumes of weapons and drugs” and “laundering”. “We are talking about a historic family in Canteleu. People in the sights of the police for several years”, she said, affirming that “this family very strongly influenced the local political world in Canteleu”.

The investigation started in 2019 “in Seine Saint-Denis with the arrest for cocaine trafficking of a lieutenant of the family who organizes the trafficking in Canteleu”, according to this source.