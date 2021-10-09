More

    the mobilization of sanitary anti-pass passes a new milestone

    Guadeloupe: the mobilization of sanitary anti-pass passes a new milestone
    B. Aparis, Guyana the 1st, Martinique the 1st, Guadeloupe the 1st, N. Karczynski

    In France, the health situation continues to improve but in Guadeloupe, concerns are starting to rise in the face of anti-health pass demonstrations.

    Thursday October 7, in Fort-de-France (Martinique) several hundred people demonstrated in the streets. Same mobilization in Cayenne (Guyana) in front of the hospital center. 70% of the staff is not vaccinated although the vaccination obligation comes into force in three days. “Today we receive documents indicating that we were going to be suspended“, testifies Olivier Monimofou, an anesthetist nurse from Guyana. Guadeloupe is not left out and the deaths of orders are identical.


    In Guadeloupe, the rate of first-time vaccinations is 30.84% ​​according to figures from Public Health France. In Martinique, it is 31.67% while the average in mainland France is 75.4%. In Guadeloupe, the tension rose a notch at the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital, oil was spilled in the corridors and the locks clogged with glue. “We find ourselves in a quasi-insurgent situation within the establishment. It is a very active minority, these are people who are against the health pass.“, says Gérard Cotellon, director of the CHU de Guadeloupe.


