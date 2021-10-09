More

    the modest Jean-Jacques Goldman, still as cult as ever

    Music: the modest Jean-Jacques Goldman, still as cult as ever

    L. Hakim, Y. Moine, B. Dechaumet, A. Pancari, N. Lachaud – France 2

    Jean-Jacques Goldman fans have been waiting for his return for almost 20 years now. He has always chosen discretion, which is perhaps what shaped his popularity.

    That was 40 years ago, in 1982. Jean-Jacques Goldman sang “Il Suffira d’Un Signe”, a song that got him on the radio. If he hung up the microphone in 2002, he remains the favorite personality of the French. A somewhat unwilling success that he was able to share in duets and trios before writing for others, always too inspired.


    At the end of the 70s, the young Goldman was already singing and had a great success. But he also knows how to compose for others, as for Anne-Marie Batailler. His other compositions, he will have to sing them himself. In a few months, the songs signed Goldman became the soundtrack of the 80s. He’s a funny singer who calls his albums “Old Fashioned” or “Minority”. An artist in retreat. “He wants success, but fame bores him”, summarizes Eric Jean-Jean, author of “Goldman, a life in songs”. The triumph is there, and a few accomplices will help him face it.


