the most recognized self-tests for the health pass from October 15

For the health pass, only RT-PCR and antigen tests will be recognized, within the current limit of their validity period of 72 hours.

COVID-19 – Self-tests carried out in front of a health professional can no longer be used to obtain a health pass from October 15. The Ministry of Health announced new details on how to obtain the pass in a press release published on the evening of Friday, October 8.

From October 15, tests will also no longer be 100% covered for unvaccinated people and will therefore become chargeable. It was thus specified that RT-PCR tests and antigenic tests will continue to be recognized, within the current limit of their validity period of 72 hours.

“On the other hand, from October 15, the self-tests carried out under the supervision of a health professional will no longer be recognized as proof for the sanitary pass”, can we read in the press release of the ministry, which justifies this decision by the fact that the device had been deployed temporarily during the summer, “in order to support the extension of the use of the health pass”.

As for self-tests carried out without supervision, they remain accessible for individual monitoring, but will still not give access to the health pass.

Up to 44 euros for a PCR test

In a few days, PCR tests will cost 44 euros for adults not vaccinated without a prescription, according to information from franceinfo revealed Thursday, November 7 and confirmed by The Parisian. Antigenic tests will be charged 22 euros if they are carried out in the laboratory. For those in pharmacies, it will cost 25 euros, or even 30 euros on weekends. Self-tests at 5.20 euros will also no longer be free when they are carried out in front of the pharmacist.





However, some exceptions apply. The tests will remain free for:

People who have already been vaccinated; you will need to present a complete vaccination schedule to see your test covered 100%. Screenings will also remain free for all contact cases reported by Health Insurance.

Minors.

Major high school students.

All unvaccinated adults, with symptoms and with a prescription; this must be less than 48 hours, precise franceinfo.

People who need a test to have an operation.

Patients with a contraindication to the vaccine, provided that they present their certificate to the professional who performs the test.

People who need to do a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis of an antigen test. They must present it to the laboratory within two days of the test to benefit from its free service.

However, the tests will remain free in Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe until the end of the state of health emergency.

