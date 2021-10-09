More

    the new extraordinary stat ‘of Belmadi with the Fennecs

    But who will be able to stop Algeria? Yesterday, the African champions went on a 30th game in a row without defeat with a very large home victory against Niger (6-1). A few months before the kickoff of the African Cup in Cameroon, the Fennecs appear to be the big favorites of a competition of which they are the title holders. Yesterday evening, Djamel Belmadi, the Algerian coach, once again entered the history of his selection thanks to this success.

    Indeed, he is the coach (with at least 10 matches on the clock) of Algeria with the highest rate of victories: 23 out of 33 matches, or 69.7%. No coach has done better in the past, his runner-up only pointing to 61.9%, in the person of Christian Gourcuff. If one more statistic was needed to demonstrate Belmadi’s incredible ability to shape this team, there it is.


