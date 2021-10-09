the nice gesture of Koundé towards the supporter attacked for his jersey

Attacked by supporters who stole the jersey of Jules Koundé after France-Belgium last Thursday, Clément was contacted by the central defender of the Blues. A conversation he tells RMC.

From dream to nightmare. Clément, a supporter of the France team, has been caught in a whirlwind of emotions since Thursday, and the victory (3-2) of the Blues against Belgium, in the League of Nations. Present in the stands at Juventus Stadium, he had requested and obtained his jersey from Jules Koundé. Then came the nightmare.

A group of people threw themselves on him to tear off his tunic, beating him to make him crack. Despite the support of other people, Clément finally gave up. This story, he told it on social networks, which gave him sufficient echo to challenge Jules Koundé in person.





“It’s really a nice gesture”

“Jules Koundé contacted me, it came to his ears, welcomed our supporter, contacted on Saturday by RMC. I would like to thank all those who shared, who related. He asked me if I ‘was fine. He was very disappointed to see what happened in the stadium for a simple jersey, it’s pretty sad. And then he said to me’ don’t worry, I’ll keep you the jersey for the final warm ‘. He gave me the number of the FFF safety manager so that I could get in touch with, for the rest of the procedures. Koundé’s first gesture, to give his jersey, it’s wonderful , but contacting me back, it’s really a nice gesture. And for that, I thank him. “

The Jules Koundé jersey with which Clément thought to sleep last Thursday made an appearance in the story of a rapper, Mehdi YZ, on Thursday evening. The latter defended himself from being at the origin of the assault, on Instagram, deploring having found himself “in the wrong place at the wrong time”, even promising Clément to bring him the jersey he would have managed to to recover. “The rapper, I do not see him attacking me. I think he must have found them at the exit,” Clément explained to our microphone. “I have not yet been able to lodge a complaint. For that, I am waiting to return to France. I have complete confidence in the courts,” he added.