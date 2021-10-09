the novelties of the week from October 8 to 14

What’s new this week on the SVOD platform? Films, series, documentaries … Télé-Loisirs tells you everything.

This October 8, the time has come for the Hazans, Netflix’s craziest French Family Business, to say goodbye. Indeed, this season 3 which lands on the svod platform is the last. But “last but not least” as the Anglo-Saxons say. And for good reason: kidnapped by Penelope Cavillan, the Hazans (including Jonathan Cohen and Gérard Darmon) find themselves in an isolated monastery, struggling with the Drug Cartel. If they’re going to have to put a plan in place to break free, at the same time they must juggle unpredictable kidnappers, a mind-blowing new product line and a well-kept family secret. That promises! In the meantime, don’t miss all the news of the week:

The original series

Family Business: Season 3 (8/10): Deep in an isolated monastery, the Hazan juggle unpredictable kidnappers, a mind-boggling new product line and a well-kept family secret.

Pretty Smart: Season 1 (8/10): The nerd Chelsea realizes she has a lot to learn when it comes to happiness when she is forced to move in with her petulant sister and her three roommates.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1 (9/10): A dentist leaves the big city to open a practice in a small coastal town, where a charming young handyman lives. Everything opposes them, and yet …

Another Life: Season 2 (10/14): After witnessing the destruction of a planet, Niko and his team must negotiate with the aliens responsible for this massacre.

The original films

Grudge (8/10): A renowned prosecutor finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy with colossal stakes.

My brother, my sister (8/10): When their father’s will forces them to live together, Nik, Tesla and Tesla’s children try to overcome their differences to become a family.

Operation Hyacinthe (10/13): Warsaw, 1985. Unconvinced by the conclusions of the investigation, a young officer from Communist Poland sets out to discover the truth about a murder.





Toxic (10/13): The intense relationship between two young moms, one passing through and the other from the region, reveals an impending environmental disaster and spiritual collapse.

One Night in Paris (10/14): The stars of the stand-up find the scene of the most famous comedy clubs in Paris.

The documentaries

Malinche: The Mechanics of a Musical (12/10): The process of creating Nacho Cano’s new musical dedicated to the love story between Malinche and Hernán Cortés and the fusion of their two worlds.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 (12/10): Thrills, strong emotions and off-screen brawls: this documentary series full of humor and revelations delivers even more anecdotes about your favorite blockbusters.

Convergence: Together in the face of the crisis (12/10): As COVID-19 heightens precariousness on the planet, unsung heroes from all walks of life are helping to raise the bar towards a better future.

Youth programs

Squeaky and Grinning Tales: Season 1 (8/10): In this sassy animated series, Hansel and Gretel are transported to or inspired by the universe of eight other Grimm Brothers tales.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (8/10): Koko grows up in the jungle with a lonely Zarude. By meeting Sacha and Pikachu, he discovers the world of humans … and learns that his environment is threatened!

Babysitters: Season 2 (11/10): In the wake of their “best vacation,” CBS members get back to work with two new recruits for another season full of changes.

Mighty Express: Season 5 (12/10): Ready for new adventures, Mighty Express trains ply the rails to deliver a huge rubber duck, a giant robot and tons of pizza!

Animation

Blue Period: Season 1 (9/10): Captivated by a painting, Yatora Yaguchi, a bored popular high school student, dives heartily into the beautiful but relentless world of art.

Bright: Samurai Soul (12/10): At the start of the Meiji Restoration in Japan, a human ronin must team up with an orc assassin to save an orphaned elf from a common opponent.