the pass included in the train ticket

[Mis à jour le 7 octobre 2021 à 16h15] SNCF now offers to integrate the health pass into the e-ticket of travelers who take a TGV InOui, Ouigo, Intercités or an international long-distance train. Via the Pretavoyager.sncf.com site (on desk or mobile), the user simply has to scan his paper train ticket, download it, or even enter his name and train ticket file number:

The application then offers to scan or download their health pass:

And that’s all ! You just have to find in the list of your tickets the QR code of your associated e-ticket by clicking on the yellow button “I go to my ticket list”. We advise you to take a screenshot of the ticket, so that you no longer have to bother finding it on the site. You will only have to present this screen in case of verification of the sanitary pass at the platform or in the train, or in case of control of your ticket.

Access to long-distance SNCF trains, such as TGV, Intercity and international trains departing from France, is subject to the health pass since August 9 for adult travelers, and since September 30 for all travelers from over 12 years and two months (children under 12 are not affected by the health system).

Since August 9, 2021 for adults and September 30, 2021 for adolescents, the health pass is mandatory in France on trains making long journeys. Only TGV (Inoui and Ouigo), Intercités and international long-distance trains departing from France are concerned.. Urban public transport (metros and buses) is not affected, and medium-distance trains (Transilien, TER, RER) either, which are “mainly used for professional reasons”.

In stations, near the platforms or sometimes when the train arrives, the control of the health pass is entrusted to service providers because “we could not recruit thousands of railway workers at the last moment”, explained the CEO of SNCF Jean-Pierre Farandou. These SNCF service providers carry out random checks, possibly supported by the police, and not systematic checks, to avoid queues and train delays. On board, the sanitary pass checks, again random, are carried out by the captains accompanied by rail security or the police. Good to know, SNCF agents are not authorized to check the identity document with the health pass, but only the correspondence of names between the ticket and the health pass.

In accordance with the rules set by the government, failure to comply with the health pass obligation is subject to a ban on boarding during a dockside check and a fine of 135 euros. Travelers on long-distance trains without a health pass are liable to a flat-rate fine of 135 euros, but can continue their journey.

Wearing a mask remains compulsory in all SNCF trains and stations, from the age of 11. Failure to mask is punishable by a fine of 135 euros.

Several tools are available on the Web to learn about upcoming traffic disruptions. For the transilien network, all you have to do is go to the dedicated platform (http://www.transilien.com/ or http://www.abcdtrains.com/) to check if your journey is provided by the SNCF. On mobile, it is also very practical to go to the @SNCF_infopresse Twitter account, and @SNCF. SNCF users can quickly check traffic conditions and find out if a particular train has been canceled or if it is leaving late. For information concerning TGVs, the telephone number provided is 0 805 90 36 35. For information concerning Transilien, please call 0 805 90 36 35. Remember that during a strike, anyone wishing to canceling their trip can do so at the ticket office at no cost, regardless of the price of the ticket.