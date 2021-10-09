the photo of Benzema that makes Lucas Hernandez laugh

A photo of Karim Benzema during the celebration of the victory goal during France-Belgium (3-2), Thursday during the semi-final of the League of Nations, amused Lucas Hernandez.

Karim Benzema often sees everything before everyone else on the pitch. Even camera lenses. Buried under a mountain of players to celebrate Theo Hernandez’s victorious goal against Belgium on Thursday (3-2), the striker of the France team managed to make a gesture with his left hand and a smile in the direction of ‘a supporter who took a picture of him from the stands. And it made Lucas Hernandez laugh, who shared the snapshot on his Instagram account. “The KB9 idol,” he added as a caption.





The photo of Karim Benzema that makes Lucas Hernandez laugh © Instagram Capture

The Real Madrid player witnessed this winning goal from the front row. After a cross from Benjamin Pavard pushed back by the defense, Theo Hernandez recovered the ball at the entrance to the area under the eyes of Karim Benzema, who moved away to let the ball pass to the small net opposite the goal defended by Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema overtakes Zidane

The AC Milan player thus scored his first goal for the French team in his second selection (90th). Before that, Benzema had reduced the gap with a cross strike from the left (61st). His 32nd goal (in 92 caps) with the Blues. Benzema thus overtakes Zinedine Zidane and approaches David Trezeguet’s fifth place (34 goals).

The France team now has an appointment on Sunday (8:45 p.m.) for the Nations League final in San Siro. A stadium that Theo Hernandez knows well, hero of the Blues Thursday night since he plays at AC Milan.