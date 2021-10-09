the price of her dress unveiled

During the first cross battles of The Voice All-Stars Last Saturday on TF1, Jenifer’s pregnancy dress caused a sensation. Here is its price.

Fashionista even during her pregnancy! After shining in a sublime red-floral-blazer signed Balenciaga during the blind auditions of The Voice All-Stars, Jenifer surprised everyone by revealing a nice rounded belly during the first cross battles of this anniversary season last Saturday. In a sublime spring dress, the 39-year-old singer could not hide her third pregnancy.

Total look Isabel Marant

As with each of her public appearances, the Instagram account Jenifer.Mode revealed the provenance of this glamorous outfit … in case you want to shop this magnificent set. For this total signed look Isabel funny, you will have to spend the modest sum of 2,086 euros to offer you this red and white skirt with geometric prints. The shirt that goes with it will cost you 580 euros. As for the boots, they cost 1,150 euros. On the accessory side, the leather belt is worth 580 euros. In the end, this total look will cost you 4,396 euros during your checkout. Just that.

While radiant, this outfit does not however belong to Jenifer. Indeed, it is about a loan of the brands to the stylists of the tele-hook of TF1. A recurring thing on the small screen. Popular and featured on a very unifying program, the 39-year-old singer is a good way for creators to expose their creations to as many people as possible.





Moms of 3 children

Very modest about her private life, the first winner of the Star Academy had never mentioned this third pregnancy in the media. But last September, the interpreter ofUnder the sun, agreed to return to the columns of TV 7 Days on her life as a mother of three children. Thus, when our colleague informed him that, from now on, “for the State, with three children, you are a large family “. Jenifer “burst out laughing” before giving in to a few confidences about his family life: “That’s it ! And I vacuum and clean my toilet. There are a lot of moms who work and try to do their best. I do the same”.

After the birth ofAaron, her first son born from her love with Maxime Nucci almost 18 years ago, Jenifer had become the happy mother of a little one Joseph, Born from her relationship with actor Thierry Neuvic in 2014. It is with her husband Ambroise Fieschi that the singer had her third child last May as revealed by our colleagues in the press people. Girl or boy ? Mystery! Jenifer never spoke out on the subject …

⋙ The Voice All-Stars: Jenifer pregnant during the cross-battles, she displays her pretty baby bump (PHOTO)

To know everything about The Voice All-Stars, the broadcast date, the returning talents, etc. Click here.